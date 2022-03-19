 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Avis Budget Gr 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Avis Budget Gr 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.66% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CAR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.92 shares of Avis Budget Gr at the time with $100. This investment in CAR would have produced an average annual return of 34.93%. Currently, Avis Budget Gr has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion.

Avis Budget Gr's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Avis Budget Gr you would have approximately $1,958.02 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

