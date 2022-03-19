 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In Adobe 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In Adobe 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.05% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ADBE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 52.56 shares of Adobe at the time with $1,000. This investment in ADBE would have produced an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion.

Adobe's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $23,828.12 today based on a price of $453.33 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Peering Into Adobe Inc's Recent Short Interest
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Expert Ratings For Adobe
Adobe Whale Trades Spotted
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 10, 2022
Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com