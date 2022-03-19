$1000 Invested In Adobe 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.05% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ADBE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 52.56 shares of Adobe at the time with $1,000. This investment in ADBE would have produced an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion.

Adobe's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $23,828.12 today based on a price of $453.33 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

