Here's How Much $100 Invested In Builders FirstSource 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.46% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BLDR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.65 shares of Builders FirstSource at the time with $100. This investment in BLDR would have produced an average annual return of 40.12%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion.

Builders FirstSource's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $519.75 today based on a price of $78.17 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.