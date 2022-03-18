 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.57% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SPGI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.77 shares of S&P Global at the time with $100. This investment in SPGI would have produced an average annual return of 26.05%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion.

S&P Global's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $314.56 today based on a price of $407.95 for SPGI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

