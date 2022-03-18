 Skip to main content

Recap: Drive Shack Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:57am   Comments
Recap: Drive Shack Q4 Earnings

 

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Drive Shack beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $10.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.14  
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.04 -0.15 0.13
Revenue Estimate 74.09M 67.93M 61.41M 55.71M
Revenue Actual 76.37M 73.88M 61.09M 60.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

