Recap: Drive Shack Q4 Earnings

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Drive Shack beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $10.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.04 -0.15 0.13 Revenue Estimate 74.09M 67.93M 61.41M 55.71M Revenue Actual 76.37M 73.88M 61.09M 60.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.