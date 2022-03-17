 Skip to main content

Qumu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:40pm   Comments
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Qumu beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $971.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qumu's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.26 -0.26 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.30 -0.29 -0.29
Revenue Estimate 5.72M 5.77M 6.60M 6.92M
Revenue Actual 6.42M 5.87M 5.82M 6.88M

