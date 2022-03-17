Qumu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qumu beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $971.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qumu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.26
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.30
|-0.29
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|5.72M
|5.77M
|6.60M
|6.92M
|Revenue Actual
|6.42M
|5.87M
|5.82M
|6.88M
