Recap: Onconova Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Onconova Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 40.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was down $1.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.45
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.30
|-0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|50.00K
|20.00K
|60.00K
|40.00K
|Revenue Actual
|57.00K
|57.00K
|56.00K
|57.00K
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
