Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

