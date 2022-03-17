Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) posted a 9.88% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 6.55% over the previous quarter to $38.31 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q3, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals earned $10.33 million and total sales reached $35.95 million.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.05% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.09/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.12/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.