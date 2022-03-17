If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ATVI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 79.87 shares of Activision Blizzard at the time with $1,000. This investment in ATVI would have produced an average annual return of 20.19%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion.

Activision Blizzard's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,296.33 today based on a price of $78.83 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

