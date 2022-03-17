 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ATVI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 79.87 shares of Activision Blizzard at the time with $1,000. This investment in ATVI would have produced an average annual return of 20.19%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion.

Activision Blizzard's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,296.33 today based on a price of $78.83 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
10 Best-Selling Video Game Franchises Of All Time: Tetris, Call Of Duty, Super Mario And More
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media On Wednesday, March 9th
DOJ, SEC Investigate Possible Insider Trading Violation On Microsoft-Activision Deal: WSJ
2022 Primed after 2021's Record M&A Deals
What Is Metanomics? More On The Metaverse Phrase For A Trillion Dollar Opportunity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com