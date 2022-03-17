 Skip to main content

Virios Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022
Virios Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virios Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 19.4%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

