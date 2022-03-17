Recap: SecureWorks Q4 Earnings

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 137.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $11.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 -0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 0.05 0 Revenue Estimate 132.92M 134.97M 135.09M 138.48M Revenue Actual 133.70M 134.17M 139.46M 139.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.