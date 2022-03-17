Recap: SecureWorks Q4 Earnings
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 137.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $11.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|132.92M
|134.97M
|135.09M
|138.48M
|Revenue Actual
|133.70M
|134.17M
|139.46M
|139.74M
