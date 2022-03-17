 Skip to main content

Recap: SecureWorks Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Recap: SecureWorks Q4 Earnings

 

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 137.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $11.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 -0.03 0.01
EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 0.05 0
Revenue Estimate 132.92M 134.97M 135.09M 138.48M
Revenue Actual 133.70M 134.17M 139.46M 139.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

