 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings

 

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Revenue Estimate 12.06M 11.39M 10.22M 10.39M
Revenue Actual 12.82M 12.02M 11.32M 10.34M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WTT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Wireless Telecom Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com