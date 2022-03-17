Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 0.01 Revenue Estimate 12.06M 11.39M 10.22M 10.39M Revenue Actual 12.82M 12.02M 11.32M 10.34M

