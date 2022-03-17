Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings
Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|12.06M
|11.39M
|10.22M
|10.39M
|Revenue Actual
|12.82M
|12.02M
|11.32M
|10.34M
