Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|-0.30
|0.41
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.18
|0.36
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.33B
|1.43B
|1.05B
|997.88M
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.43B
|1.09B
|1.04B
