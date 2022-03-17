Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 -0.30 0.41 -0.55 EPS Actual 0.42 0.18 0.36 0.11 Revenue Estimate 1.33B 1.43B 1.05B 997.88M Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.43B 1.09B 1.04B

