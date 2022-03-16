Recap: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.1
|0.11
|0.07
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|34.59M
|31.51M
|32.10M
|30.35M
|Revenue Actual
|35.95M
|36.37M
|30.20M
|31.02M
