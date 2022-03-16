 Skip to main content

Recap: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022
Recap: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.09 0.09 0.09
EPS Actual 0.1 0.11 0.07 0.11
Revenue Estimate 34.59M 31.51M 32.10M 30.35M
Revenue Actual 35.95M 36.37M 30.20M 31.02M

