Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fortinet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.85% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In FTNT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.64 shares of Fortinet at the time with $100. This investment in FTNT would have produced an average annual return of 26.65%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion.

Fortinet's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,052.57 today based on a price of $289.14 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.