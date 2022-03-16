Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Coupa Software 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In COUP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 42.07 shares of Coupa Software at the time with $1,000. This investment in COUP would have produced an average annual return of 26.92%. Currently, Coupa Software has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion.

Coupa Software's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Coupa Software you would have approximately $3,237.06 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

