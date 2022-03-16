 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Energy Focus
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:07pm   Comments
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Energy Focus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Energy Focus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energy Focus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.59 -0.23 0.01
Price Change % -11.01% -10.1% 3.58% -3.89%

Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus were trading at $1.3 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

