A Preview Of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.25 -0.31 -0.29
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.25 -0.20 -0.20
Price Change % 0.49% -3.83% 13.73% 6.54%

Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were trading at $0.7322 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

