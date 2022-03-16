 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.95% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CRSP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 47.08 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics at the time with $1,000. This investment in CRSP would have produced an average annual return of 26.03%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,951.98 today based on a price of $62.72 for CRSP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CRSP)

Why Jim Cramer Believes Sirius XM Is Inexpensive
What Are Whales Doing With CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CRISPR Therapeutics Stock In The Last 5 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com