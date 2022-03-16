Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.95% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CRSP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 47.08 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics at the time with $1,000. This investment in CRSP would have produced an average annual return of 26.03%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,951.98 today based on a price of $62.72 for CRSP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

