This Omnichannel Powersports Platform Beats Q4 Aided By Used Retail Powersports Revenue, Used Retail Unit Sales
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 8:48am   Comments
This Omnichannel Powersports Platform Beats Q4 Aided By Used Retail Powersports Revenue, Used Retail Unit Sales
  • Omnichannel Powersports platform RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBLreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $440.9 million, beating the consensus of $375.2 million.
  • The pro forma Used Retail Powersports revenue grew 164% Y/Y, Used Retail Unit Sales rose 87% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.35 beat the consensus of $0.43.
  • RumbleON held $51.97 million in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Marshall Chesrown said, "On a comparable pro forma basis in Q4, we sold 87% more used retail Powersports units and generated 164% more revenue from these sales compared to the same quarter last year."
  • "We generated $117.4 million in pro forma adjusted EBITDA while delivering nearly $1.6 billion in pro forma revenue, all the while making meaningful strides towards our long-term objectives."
  • Price Action: RMBL shares traded higher by 12.6% at $32.40 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

