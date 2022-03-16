 Skip to main content

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 6:38am   Comments
DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $17.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DouYu International Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 -0.06 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 -0.01 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 377.70M 361.59M 337.38M 340.51M
Revenue Actual 364.40M 361.92M 328.56M 347.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

