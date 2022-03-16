Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings
DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $17.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DouYu International Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|377.70M
|361.59M
|337.38M
|340.51M
|Revenue Actual
|364.40M
|361.92M
|328.56M
|347.77M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News