CarLotz: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:41pm   Comments
CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarLotz beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $46.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

