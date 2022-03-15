Recap: Smartsheet Q4 Earnings

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smartsheet beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $47.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smartsheet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.14 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.09 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 139.49M 125.51M 111.81M 102.72M Revenue Actual 144.63M 131.74M 117.08M 109.87M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Smartsheet management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.2 and $-0.18 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -58.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Smartsheet, a bearish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.