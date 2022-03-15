 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northwest Pipe: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Northwest Pipe: Q4 Earnings Insights

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Pipe beat estimated earnings by 19.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $33.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 9.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Pipe's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.28 0.17 0.51
EPS Actual 0.54 0.21 0.22 0.57
Revenue Estimate 75.25M 71.00M 63.55M 70.50M
Revenue Actual 84.64M 73.81M 72.31M 69.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NWPX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Northwest Pipe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings