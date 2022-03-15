Northwest Pipe: Q4 Earnings Insights
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northwest Pipe beat estimated earnings by 19.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $33.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 9.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northwest Pipe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.28
|0.17
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.21
|0.22
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|75.25M
|71.00M
|63.55M
|70.50M
|Revenue Actual
|84.64M
|73.81M
|72.31M
|69.38M
