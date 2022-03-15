 Skip to main content

Recap: Athersys Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Athersys missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $548.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.7% increase in the share price the next day.

 

