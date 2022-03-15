Atlas Technical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Atlas Technical missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $19.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlas Technical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.09
|-0.35
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.11
|0.78
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|137.20M
|129.47M
|118.03M
|117.47M
|Revenue Actual
|138.72M
|131.56M
|123.27M
|125.71M
