Atlas Technical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlas Technical missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $19.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlas Technical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 -0.35 -0.44
EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.78 0.04
Revenue Estimate 137.20M 129.47M 118.03M 117.47M
Revenue Actual 138.72M 131.56M 123.27M 125.71M

