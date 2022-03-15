Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) traded at a new 12-month high today of $334.58. So far today approximately 1.9 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has traded in a range of $246.79 to $334.58 and is now at $330.97, 34% above that low.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has overhead space with shares priced $330.97, or 0.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $332.89.

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm’s core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire’s largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR). The conglomerate is unique in that it is run on a completely decentralized basis.

Image credit: Pixabay

