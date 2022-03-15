 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.41% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LHX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.90 shares of L3Harris Technologies at the time with $1,000. This investment in LHX would have produced an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion.

L3Harris Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,262.31 today based on a price of $254.08 for LHX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

