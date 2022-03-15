Recap: Shattuck Labs Q4 Earnings

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shattuck Labs reported an EPS of $0.18.

Revenue was up $28.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.8% drop in the share price the next day.

