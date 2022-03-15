 Skip to main content

Gamida Cell: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:26am   Comments
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gamida Cell beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

