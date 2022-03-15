 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 5:07am   Comments
Share:
CooTek Cayman: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 02:04 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CooTek (Cayman) beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $48.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CooTek (Cayman)'s past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.010 -0.02 -0.17 -0.27
EPS Actual 0.006 0.02 -0.18 -0.28
Revenue Estimate 82.50M 182.87M 80.00M 106.40M
Revenue Actual 51.14M 83.22M 81.55M 102.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CTK)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
A Preview Of CooTek (Cayman)'s Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com