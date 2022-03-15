CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 02:04 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CooTek (Cayman) beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $48.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CooTek (Cayman)'s past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.010 -0.02 -0.17 -0.27 EPS Actual 0.006 0.02 -0.18 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 82.50M 182.87M 80.00M 106.40M Revenue Actual 51.14M 83.22M 81.55M 102.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.