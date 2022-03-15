CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights
CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 02:04 AM.
Earnings
CooTek (Cayman) beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $48.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CooTek (Cayman)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.010
|-0.02
|-0.17
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.006
|0.02
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|82.50M
|182.87M
|80.00M
|106.40M
|Revenue Actual
|51.14M
|83.22M
|81.55M
|102.44M
