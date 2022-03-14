BZ Bites: MoneyLion Reports Record Quarter, One-Year Customer Growth Over 100%

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) announced fourth-quarter and full-year ended Dec. 31, 2021, financial results.

As it stands, record quarter and full-year net revenue were up 146% and 115%, respectively, year over year. Additionally, total customer counts grew 129% year over year.

Why It Matters: The development comes as the digital finance platform looks to empower financial wellness through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Going forward, through RoarMoney, Credit Builder Plus, Instacash Advance, MoneyLion Crypto, and beyond, MoneyLion aims to be a holistic place to spend, save, invest, borrow and plan.

The acquisition of firms like Even Financial, as well as the creator network and content platform Malka Media Group helps position MoneyLion to better deliver on its fintech 3.0 strategy.

“With triple-digit revenue growth, Q4 was a strong finish to a breakout year for MoneyLion on many levels,” said co-founder and CEO Dee Choubey.

“The combination of MoneyLion’s powerful, digital financial platform, Even’s embedded finance marketplace and infrastructure and MALKA’s creator network and content platform truly enables us to achieve the full potential of our mission: providing financial access and advice to all consumers.”

ML Price Acton: The stock closed the regular session down 7.3% at $1.90.