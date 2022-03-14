 Skip to main content

Brickell Biotech Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Brickell Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Brickell Biotech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Brickell Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.11 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.16 -0.15 -0.15
Price Change % -12.0% -5.57% -3.18% -9.84%

Stock Performance

Shares of Brickell Biotech were trading at $0.2426 as of March 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

