 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Performant Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Performant Financial

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Performant Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0 0.01 -0.05 0.08
Price Change % 12.5% 3.16% -1.87% -12.57%

Stock Performance

Shares of Performant Financial were trading at $2.12 as of March 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PFMT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Performant Secures HHS OIG IDIQ Contract For Medical Review, Consultative Services
Vaccinex And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Performant Financial, Allied Esports Entertainment And More
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Crexendo, Performant Financial And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings