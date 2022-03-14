$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 27.52% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In XPO: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 131.21 shares of XPO Logistics at the time with $100. This investment in XPO would have produced an average annual return of 35.11%. Currently, XPO Logistics has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion.

XPO Logistics's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $9,200.17 today based on a price of $70.12 for XPO at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.