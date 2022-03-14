 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarLotz's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Share:
CarLotz's Earnings: A Preview

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CarLotz will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

CarLotz bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarLotz's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.20 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.06 -0.15 -1.3
Price Change % 6.65% -14.26% -14.44% -8.55%

Stock Performance

Shares of CarLotz were trading at $1.67 as of March 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LOTZ)

The Perks Of Being A Shareholder? This Company Looks To Help Brands Build Loyalty In A Whole New Way
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CarLotz Launches National Partnership With Privacy4Cars
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stock Wars: CarLotz Vs. Carvana
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings