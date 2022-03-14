BBQ Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:47 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BBQ Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 92.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $34.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BBQ Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.10
|0.04
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.21
|0.08
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|52.88M
|39.12M
|34.47M
|32.18M
|Revenue Actual
|55.38M
|45.52M
|37.32M
|34.31M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings