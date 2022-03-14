BBQ Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:47 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BBQ Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 92.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $34.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BBQ Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.10 0.04 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.46 0.21 0.08 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 52.88M 39.12M 34.47M 32.18M Revenue Actual 55.38M 45.52M 37.32M 34.31M

