Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Adaptimmune Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was down $85.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37M
|1.36M
|1.83M
|1.98M
|Revenue Actual
|1.20M
|3.10M
|434.00K
|1.50M
