 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was down $85.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.24 -0.25 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.24 -0.24 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 1.37M 1.36M 1.83M 1.98M
Revenue Actual 1.20M 3.10M 434.00K 1.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADAP)

Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
A Preview Of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com