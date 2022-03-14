Whole Earth Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by 105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $57.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.20
|-0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.09
|-0.11
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|130.27M
|124.04M
|67.40M
|67.40M
|Revenue Actual
|128.94M
|126.49M
|105.83M
|75.69M
