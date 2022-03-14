 Skip to main content

Whole Earth Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:12am   Comments
Whole Earth Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by 105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $57.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.20 -0.07 -0.07
EPS Actual 0.17 0.09 -0.11 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 130.27M 124.04M 67.40M 67.40M
Revenue Actual 128.94M 126.49M 105.83M 75.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

