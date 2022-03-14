Whole Earth Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Whole Earth Brands missed estimated earnings by 105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $57.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.20 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.17 0.09 -0.11 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 130.27M 124.04M 67.40M 67.40M Revenue Actual 128.94M 126.49M 105.83M 75.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.