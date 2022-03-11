Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q4 Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 48.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was up $9.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.32
|-0.33
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|-0.16
|-0.46
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|47.82M
|45.88M
|40.23M
|46.95M
|Revenue Actual
|46.45M
|47.46M
|41.95M
|46.44M
