Recap: SeaSpine Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:23am   Comments
SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 48.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $9.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.32 -0.33 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.48 -0.16 -0.46 -0.37
Revenue Estimate 47.82M 45.88M 40.23M 46.95M
Revenue Actual 46.45M 47.46M 41.95M 46.44M

