Recap: Poseida Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:41pm
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Poseida Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 105.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings