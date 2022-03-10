Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Salarius Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $1.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 1.16M 1.28M 1.37M 1.48M Revenue Actual 0 571.39K 1.27M 1.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.