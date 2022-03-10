Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Salarius Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $1.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.16M
|1.28M
|1.37M
|1.48M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|571.39K
|1.27M
|1.48M
