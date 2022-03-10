 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:41pm   Comments
Share:
Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Salarius Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $1.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Salarius Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.16M 1.28M 1.37M 1.48M
Revenue Actual 0 571.39K 1.27M 1.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SLRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Salarius Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings