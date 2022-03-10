Recap: Viant Technology Q4 Earnings
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 1800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $26.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 7.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.50
|-0.15
|10.33
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|12.86
|Revenue Estimate
|50.00M
|46.16M
|38.77M
|55.16M
|Revenue Actual
|50.86M
|50.41M
|40.14M
|56.46M
