Recap: Viant Technology Q4 Earnings

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 1800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $26.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 7.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.50 -0.15 10.33 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.01 12.86 Revenue Estimate 50.00M 46.16M 38.77M 55.16M Revenue Actual 50.86M 50.41M 40.14M 56.46M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.