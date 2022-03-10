Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers missed estimated earnings by 101.96%, reporting an EPS of $-1.03 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was up $82.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-1.16
|-1.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.88
|-0.22
|-0.30
|-1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|276.75M
|279.99M
|310.44M
|230.83M
|Revenue Actual
|275.44M
|276.98M
|326.27M
|201.05M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings