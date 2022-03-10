Recap: Clearside Biomedical Q4 Earnings
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Clearside Biomedical beat estimated earnings by 93.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $25.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clearside Biomedical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.58M
|690.00K
|2.12M
|1.29M
|Revenue Actual
|3.07M
|780.00K
|34.00K
|11.00K
