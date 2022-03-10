 Skip to main content

Recap: Clearside Biomedical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:52pm   Comments
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clearside Biomedical beat estimated earnings by 93.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $25.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearside Biomedical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.12 -0.10 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.11 -0.13 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 2.58M 690.00K 2.12M 1.29M
Revenue Actual 3.07M 780.00K 34.00K 11.00K

