Recap: Comtech Telecom Q2 Earnings
Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comtech Telecom beat estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $40.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comtech Telecom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|0.24
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|0.23
|0.26
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|115.54M
|149.66M
|140.39M
|137.88M
|Revenue Actual
|116.76M
|145.81M
|139.38M
|161.29M
