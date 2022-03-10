 Skip to main content

Recap: Comtech Telecom Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comtech Telecom beat estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $40.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comtech Telecom's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 0.24   0.04
EPS Actual -0.15 0.23 0.26 0.27
Revenue Estimate 115.54M 149.66M 140.39M 137.88M
Revenue Actual 116.76M 145.81M 139.38M 161.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

