Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $24.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.21 0.18 0.14 EPS Actual 0.46 0.21 0.27 0.16 Revenue Estimate 103.24M 101.78M 97.26M 88.94M Revenue Actual 112.20M 101.66M 103.02M 95.92M

