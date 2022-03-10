Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $24.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.21
|0.18
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.21
|0.27
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|103.24M
|101.78M
|97.26M
|88.94M
|Revenue Actual
|112.20M
|101.66M
|103.02M
|95.92M
