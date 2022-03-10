 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MNDT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 92.94 shares of Mandiant at the time with $1,000. This investment in MNDT would have produced an average annual return of 15.96%. Currently, Mandiant has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion.

Mandiant's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Mandiant you would have approximately $2,026.95 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

