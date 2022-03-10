 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Sunworks's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Sunworks's Earnings

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sunworks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Sunworks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunworks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.18 -0.19 -0.28
Price Change % 1.39% -2.96% 5.38% 3.55%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sunworks were trading at $3.47 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SUNW)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings